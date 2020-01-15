ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Anderson Fire Department said crews are out along Norris Street responding to three different fires.
According to Travis Poore with the department, there were two homes on fire and an RV in flames Wednesday afternoon.
Poore says everyone was out of both structures and the vehicle, therefore no injuries have been reported thus far.
The department requested assistance from the county fire department, as well as Homeland Park Fire Department and Medshore EMS out of precaution.
As of 12:45 p.m., the fires had been contained. Firefighters anticipated staying on scene for a little longer so as to make sure all the hot spots were out.
The cause of the fires have yet to be determined.
