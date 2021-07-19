Biltmore Ave. Fire

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire that spread to a building along Biltmore Ave. in Asheville. (@AshevilleFD Twitter / July 19, 2021)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department worked a vehicle fire along Biltmore Ave. that spread to a nearby building, according to a tweet from the department's official twitter account. 

The fire is under control, however, the department confirmed. 

The department said that no injuries were reported. 

