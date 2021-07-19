ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department worked a vehicle fire along Biltmore Ave. that spread to a nearby building, according to a tweet from the department's official twitter account.
AFD companies are operating at 1 Biltmore Avenue on a vehicle fire that extended into an adjacent building. The fire is under control and there are no injuries reported. #avlnews #ncfire— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) July 19, 2021
The fire is under control, however, the department confirmed.
The department said that no injuries were reported.
