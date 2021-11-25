BARNARDSVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire on Poverty Branch Road, according to the Barnardsville Fire Department.
According to the fire department, the woodland fire covered about 8 - 10 acres of land on Poverty Branch Road in Barnardsville. Firefighters say the call came in at around 3:30.
They say the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.