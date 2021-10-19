CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clinton Fire Department responded to a fire along W Pitts Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is out now, but a viewer shared a video of the flames with us. The Fire Chief Phillip Russell told us they responded to the scene at around 4:21 on Tuesday afternoon. According to Russell, three people in total were inside the house at the time. One of the residents was trapped inside and went to the hospital for treatment after firefighters helped them get out. The condition of that victim is unknown right now, according to Russell.
We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.