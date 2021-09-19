A viewer submitted video showing firefighters responding to a scene in Judson (September 19, 2021)

JUDSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters battled a structure fire near 4th Avenue in Judson this morning, according to the Parker District Fire Department.

Officials said crews responded to a reported structure fire in the area. They arrived on scene and found a heavy fire on the left side of the house. One crew quickly extinguished the fire while others helped establish water supply and search the home.

Officials said no injuries were reported at the scene and the fire is still under investigation. 

