NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood City Fire Department is on scene of a barn fire along Kinard Road on Friday.
Greenwood City says the call came in just after 3:50 p.m.
Luckily, nobody was hurt.
It is unclear what started the fire, and units are still on scene investigating.
