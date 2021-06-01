BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Boiling Springs Fire Department in Spartanburg County and two other fire departments are responding to a house fire in Boiling Springs at 120 Swain Ave.
According to Fire Chief Scott Miller, the house is occupied by one person, who was not at home at the time of the fire. Miller went on to say that the fire is now under control and there were no other injuries.
Miller also said at this time they do not have the cause of the fire, but the it is being investigated.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. deputies charge suspect accused in heroin overdose death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.