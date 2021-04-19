SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Fire Department said in a tweet that firefighters are responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian along E. Blackstock Rd.
Not Real Time: MVA WITH INJURIES PEDESTRIAN: 120 E BLACKSTOCK RD Spartanburg https://t.co/i4dtpeqHop— Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) April 19, 2021
Deputies say that a man was exiting the bus and walked into the side of an oncoming vehicle while not paying attention. He was struck by the mirror of the car. The man did not receive any serious injuries but EMS transported him to the hospital as a precaution.
According to deputies, the driver is not expected to be charged at this time.
