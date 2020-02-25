Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters said a dog was rescued from inside a burning home in Greenville Tuesday morning.
The Greenville Fire Department said the fire broke out inside a home located on Summit Drive.
We're told Parker Fire was called in to assist Greenville Fire Department with knocking down the flames.
Assistant Chief Mark Jones said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived.
No one was inside the home, but firefighters did find a dog in a corner of the house when it was safe to enter.
Jones said firefighters used a special apparatus to revive the dog after the animal was freed from the house.
"Our rescue truck did find a dog in the right rear corner of the home and actually rescued the dog, brought it outside and one of our engine company crews started working on the dog, resuscitating the the dog back with some canine apparatus equipment we have to resuscitate dogs. So, we made a successful save on the dog," Jones said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation
