Pendleton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, firefighters with the Pendleton Fire Department were called to a home off Old Greenville Highway that was engulfed in flames.
According to the Pendleton fire chief, the call came in just after 1 a.m.
Firefighters say two adults and four children lived in the home, but luckily no one was hurt in the fire.
Right now, firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire but believe it could have started due to a candle.
Firefighters say at least half of the home is a total loss. We're told the Red Cross will be assisting the family.
In total, three departments responded to battle the fire.
