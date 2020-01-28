Cowpens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning, the Mayo Fire Department says they received a call for service for a home on Parris Drive in Cowpens.
According to firefighters, no one was injured in the fire, and everyone made it out of the house okay.
We're told a total of three firetrucks responded to the scene and as of 5:18 a.m. the fire was out.
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
