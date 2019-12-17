Liberty, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family is without a home this morning following a house fire near The Grill and Old Pendleton Road Extension in Liberty.
According to Chief Rowland with Liberty Fire Department, the station received a call around 7:08 a.m. Tuesday after a man and woman said they awoke to their home in flames.
Rowland tells us when firefighters arrived to the home off Moorefield Memorial Highway (Highway 178) in Liberty, flames were coming through the roof of the home, but both the man and woman who lived there were already outside.
We're told the couple initially thought a family member who had been staying with them might still be inside, but later found out he was not home during the incident.
Firefighters tell FOX Carolina it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out and water had to be shuttled in from multiple trucks. Chief Rowland says Liberty Fire Department, Easley Fire Department and Pickens Rural Fire Department all responded to help knock down the flames.
Chief Rowland says no injuries were involved and the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
More news: Firefighters: Fire out at Asheville apartment building, no injuries reported
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.