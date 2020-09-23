Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the South Greenville Fire Department responded to a call for service at a recycling plant off Augusta Road on Tuesday.
According to Assistant Chief Joel Finley the call came in around 9:47 a.m.
Chief Finley tells us the fire involved facility processers at the scrap yard. According to Finley, while processing cars, a spark ignited some flames, starting the fire.
Crews were able to contain the fire and it was extinguished before noon.
Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire.
More news: City and state leaders speaking out after council vote to defund Asheville Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.