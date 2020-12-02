Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department says it was called to a home on Shangrila Drive just after midnight for reports of smoke coming from the residence.
Firefighters say it was a next door neighbor who first reported the smoke.
We're told crews arrived and found a single wide mobile home with smoke and fire showing. Firefighters entered the home and immediately began extinguishing the fire.
We're told no one was in the home at the time of the fire and crews were able to extinguish it in about 15 minutes.
Firefighters say smoke detectors were present in the home and alerted neighbors to the fire.
Chief Littleton stated, "It is always good to see neighbors looking out for each other and this is yet another example of how smoke alarms save lives. As we are experiencing our first cold-snap of the year, this fire should serve as a reminder for all of us to have working smoke alarms in our homes. Smoke alarms save lives!"
The Easley Fire Department responded three Engine companies, along with off duty personnel, The Easley Police Department, Easley Combined Utilities, and Pickens County EMS.
At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
