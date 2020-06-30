Easley, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday evening, firefighters with the City of Easley Fire Department responded to a structure fire along Glendale Lane.
According to firefighters, the fire happened around 7:13 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they say they discovered heavy smoke in the basement of a home and quickly extinguished the fire.
Officials say the homeowner had been searching for damage from a lightning strike when a smoke detector alerted them to the fire.
Firefighters say everyone, including the family's pets were able to get out of the home safely.
Officials say the fire was confined to a room in the basement, and no injuries were involved. We're told the Crosswell Fire District responded to assist.
Chief Littleton reiterated the importance of having functioning smoke detectors in a home saying, “This is yet another example of how smoke alarms save lives. The Easley Fire Department continues to make smoke alarms available. Please call 864-859-8950 if you need a smoke detector for your home. Smoke detectors save lives!”
