UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters say trash being burned in a barrel "got out of hand" on Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to a burning two-story utility shed on Furman L. Fendley Highway.
Bonham Fire Department said the entire structure, which had hay inside, was damaged when the fire spread from the nearby burn barrel.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Around 8:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire was under control.
