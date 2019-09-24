WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A structure fire broke out in Walhalla on Tuesday, firefighters report.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Kenneth Street, that suffered fire and smoke damage. A portion of the home was damaged.
No injuries were reported, but several pets were sadly lost as a result of smoke.
Firefighters say some puppies in the home were saved and are being taken care of by the family.
Walhalla, West Union Fire Department, Westminster, and Oconee County firefighters all responded to the blaze. The fire is under investigation.
Two individuals were displaced due to the fire, officials say.
