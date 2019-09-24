Kenneth Street fire
(Walhalla Fire Department)

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A structure fire broke out in Walhalla on Tuesday, firefighters report. 

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Kenneth Street, that suffered fire and smoke damage. A portion of the home was damaged. 

No injuries were reported, but several pets were sadly lost as a result of smoke. 

Firefighters say some puppies in the home were saved and are being taken care of by the family. 

Walhalla, West Union Fire Department, Westminster, and Oconee County firefighters all responded to the blaze. The fire is under investigation. 

Two individuals were displaced due to the fire, officials say. 

 MORE NEWS

Suspect accused of kidnapping, killing woman & stabbing 2 others was shot by police, GBI confirms

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.