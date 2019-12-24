Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Tuesday morning, emergency crews were called to the Rite-Aid Distribution Center on Flatwood Industrial Dr. in Spartanburg for a massive fire.
Chief Trent Harper with the Cherokee Springs Fire Department tells FOX Carolina the call for service came in around 4:11 a.m. and their first units arrived on scene within four minutes.
According to Harper, the fire involved nine tractor trailers in which the tractor portion of the trucks caught on fire. We're told the trucks were fully fueled with diesel fuel when one of the trucks caught fire, and quickly spread to the other trucks.
Chief Harper says the fire took nearly an hour to get under control.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist including Boiling Springs, Whitney, Commerce, City of Spartanburg, Mayo and Drayton Fire Departments. We're also told due to the diesel spill DHEC and the EPA responded. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and EMS were also on scene. In total, Harper said 28 total emergency responders were on scene.
Chief Harper says fortunately no one was hurt in the fire, and the damage was confined to the trucks since they were pulled away from the building.
Harper placed the losses in the range of $1.5 million based on estimated damages by the trucking agency.
