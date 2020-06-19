ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said a fire that broke out at a three-story apartment building that was under construction on Hilliard Avenue early Friday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
The affordable housing development had been slated to open later this year.
In addition to the construction site, several units of an adjacent condo complex were damaged, several vehicle, and some tennis courts at the Aston Park Tennis Center. Firefighters said the tennis complex will be closed until further notice.
The city of Asheville also released this statement on the fire and the damage it wrought:
Overnight there was a fire at 360 Hilliard Ave. The location is the site of an affordable housing development under construction and slated to open later this year.
In June 2019, Asheville City Council voted to sell the land in support of an affordable housing mixed-income residential development. Local developer Kassinger Development Group (KDG) has been working with the City on this project that will add 34 new affordable apartments to our community, in a downtown location close to jobs and community amenities. The City sold the former Parks maintenance facility property to the developer and extended to them a $1,400,000 Housing Trust Fund loan in exchange for an agreement to develop and maintain 34 affordable units for a period of 50 years. The City of Asheville and Kassinger Development Group are committed to affordable housing and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.
In addition to the construction site, a preliminary assessment shows some of the tennis courts, fencing and windscreens at Aston Park Tennis Center were damaged by the fire, which was located on adjacent property. The center will be closed until further notice so a full assessment of damage can be completed and repairs made. Information about reopening will be posted to the Asheville Parks & Recreation Facebook page as soon as it is available.
This fire is suspicious in nature and is being further investigated by the Asheville Fire Department, Asheville Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and Office of State Fire Marshal.
MORE NEWS - Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.