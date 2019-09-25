SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Spartanburg are working to douse a large fire that broke out Wednesday evening.
Details at the time were limited, but FOX Carolina confirmed that crews were responding to a home on the 300 block of Briarwood Road within the city.
FOX Carolina was first alerted to the scene when a viewer sent us a photo of the blaze around 6:30 p.m.
We are working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
