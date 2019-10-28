Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Cedar Mountain Fire Department in Transylvania County have confirmed that two hikers who went missing in South Carolina's Jones Gap State Park on Sunday have been found safe.
Firefighters say the two hikers spotted some power lines and followed them out of the woods. According to the Cedar Mountain Fire Department, the call they were found safe came in around 9 a.m. this morning.
We're told neither hiker or their dog was hurt in the ordeal.
On Sunday, several agencies were dispatched to look for the two missing teenagers.
Cedar Mountain Fire, Riverfalls Fire, Greenville River and the Greenville County Sheriff started searching on Hospital Rock and Cleveland Connector Trails around 8:00 Sunday night.
Officals said an 18 year old male and a 19 year old female began hiking in the Falls Creek Falls area near the state park with two other friends. During the hike two of the friends decided that they didn't want to continue to Pretty Place Chapel and returned to their car. They then drove to Pretty Place to wait for their friends who never made it.
Crews searched the trails and used drones.
The hikers were not prepared to spend the night in the woods, said fire officials. They have no food, water or flashlights.
If the drones did not locate the teens, plans were to resume the search 8:30 Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.