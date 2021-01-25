GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Park Fire Department said Monday afternoon that a detour had been setup along East Belvue Road after a crash took down a utility pole.
Firefighters said the detour was along Dahlgreen Lane and Robertson Road.
One of the electrical workers on scene told FOX Carolina crews that someone bumped the pole with their car and knocked out a secondary cellular unit on Belvue Road.
