SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are tackled fire that broke out inside a transformer at the Michelin plant in Spartanburg Thursday evening.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the fire on International Drive was called in at 7:07 p.m. and that the North Spartanburg Fire Station lead the charge.
North Spartanburg later told us the fire broke out in the 1,140-volt transformer. Units stood by until power was secured to a second transformer and confirmed the fire had not spread. The fire was then completely extinguished.
The sole transformer was the only damage reported. Michelin suffered no further damage to their facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.