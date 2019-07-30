Truck fire on 385
(Edwin Santamaria/FOX Carolina)

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A truck caught fire under a bridge along 385 near exit 27, firefighters say.

Thankfully there were no injuries reported. 

Truck fire along 385

Simpsonville Fire Department responded and put it out promptly. The cause of the fire has not been determined, Chief Williams says. 

Firefighters have cleared the scene, and traffic is back to normal. 

