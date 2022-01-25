FOUNTAIN INN (Fox Carolina) - Fountain Inn firefighters are collecting COVID 19 test results in minutes, using their cell phones.
Approved by DHEC, the fire station is one of, if not the first, to use it in the Upstate. At the start of the pandemic, first responders tested at the convention center, and days later, a result would come. Now, they can get results without even leaving the station through an app called "CUE."
"We work 48-hour shifts here, so they're with each other for two solid days," Russell Alexander said. Alexander serves as the assistant fire chief and understands what it means to work side by side.
"You’re in a truck together, you're training together, you’re at the table together. Everything about our lives is a family here at the fire station, so the last thing we want to do is expose our family, right?" Firefighter/Paramedic Chad Beam said.
If a firefighter is feeling sick, they can simply call the fire station, drive up, remove their mask, and take a 10-second nasal swab without ever leaving their car to lessen exposure.
Using the app Cue, the firefighter takes the specific swab for the program and inserts it into a preheated cartridge.
"In approximately 23 minutes, we'll have our results," Russell said. He adds it's not an antigen test, it's molecular. Therefore, test results will be consistently more accurate.
Results that used to take days, now come back in record time. The results will be sent directly to the firefighter's phone in PDF form to print or simply save for their records.
"Technology at your fingertips works for everybody," Beam said.
Fountain Inn firefighters say it helps not only keep them stay safe but the people who need them most, the community. With more information at their fingertips, they can better ensure they're not exposing someone.
"With this cue machine, we can get results right then, without having to reinfect family members," Alexander said.
"This is definitely one of the biggest leaps forward for first responders, fire, EMS, emergency management, in order to make sure that our staff is safe so we again can get out to our citizens," Beam said.
Officials anticipate other fire stations getting these cartridges and swabs and the accessibility to the CUE app soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.