GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pelham Batesville Fire Department used a raft to rescue a dog from the dam near the Pelham Mill Dog Park Thursday.
Witnesses said a dog chased after some geese and ended up on the ledge of the dam, which sits parallel to SC 14.
Witnesses said firefighters arrived and used the boat to go and get the dog.
