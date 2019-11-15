Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters say smoke detectors saved two people after a fire destroyed their home Friday morning.
According to Converse Fire Chief Tim Jones the call for the fire came in around 6:37 a.m. Chief Jones said when firefighters arrived to a mobile home on Jennie Court off Old Converse Road they found over half the home already in flames.
Firefighters say a man and woman were outside the mobile home when they arrived.
According to Chief Jones, the woman suffered burns on the back of her legs and a possible broken wrist as her nephew pulled her from the home. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional.
We're told the fire was contained and put out in about 20 minutes time, but the home is a complete loss.
Chief Jones says the family credited their working smoke detectors installed by the Converse Fire Department over the summer for saving their lives. The woman's nephew was asleep on the couch when he said he was awakened by the alarms and pulled his aunt to safety.
Firefighters say the fire appears accidental in nature, but is being investigated.
We're told the Red Cross is assisting the family.
We're told the Cowpens, Drayton, Cherokee Springs, and Converse fire departments responded to battle the flames.
