SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate fire crew says a man is in the hospital after a mobile home collapsed on him and another crew member as they tried to set the home up Friday.
Poplar Springs FD said they got the call earlier in the day from Fairmont Avenue, saying a six-man crew was working on the home. However, two members were underneath when it collapsed.
One man was able to get himself out, but the other man was trapped. Firefighters were able to get him extricated and flown to a hospital for treatment.
When we checked with Poplar Springs FD, they reported he was breathing and talking when they got him out, suffering multiple fractures. As of writing, he was undergoing surgery.
The fire department noted the condition of the mobile home in question as "deteriorating".
