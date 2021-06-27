SUNSET, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials say that firefighters are responding to an active structure fire on Laurel Lane in Sunset, SC.
Officials say that three stations are currently on the scene.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this article as more details are released.
More news: Family searches for missing Greenwood woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.