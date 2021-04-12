Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Tyger River Fire Department and Greer City Fire Department were called to a residential structure fire Monday morning.
According to dispatch the fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Biblebrook Road in Greer.
Neighbors tell our crew on scene that the home had been vacant for several years. When they witnessed smoke coming out of the home neighbors say they called 911.
Firefighters confirmed that the house was vacant and tell us that no injuries were involved while fighting the fire. Officials say the home had no power running to it and at this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
We'll update as we learn more information.
