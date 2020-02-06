GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Berea Fire Department said rescue crews are working to free workers trapped in a business Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters said they are using a high-water vehicle to get to the workers at Mosaic Color & Additives, LLC on Sulphur Springs Road.
Rising water from the Reedy River trapped people inside the business.
MORE NEWS - Flash flood emergency declared for Greenville County, including cities of Greenville & Mauldin
