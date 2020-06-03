Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firehouse Subs has announced they are hiring more than 65 crew members and shift leaders across its 23 locations in the Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville areas.
The company says its looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions with energetic and dedicated individuals.
Hiring will be ongoing until the positions are filled.
Interested applicants can find out more by visiting the following locations:
- 168 Tunnel Road, Suite 10, Asheville, NC - (828) 299-7552
- 1334 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC - (828) 254-4133
- 229 Airport Road #5, Arden, NC - (828) 654-9095
- 100 Julian Lane, Suite 150, Arden, NC - (828) 681-0850
- 58 Weaver Village Way #101, Weaverville, NC - (828) 519-9050
- 825 Spartanburg Highway, Suite 18, Hendersonville, NC - (828) 697-8344
- 310 Highway 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC - (864) 227-1698
- 301 W. Butler Road, Unit C, Mauldin, SC - (864) 286-6464
- 3321 N. Main St., Suite D, Anderson, SC - (864) 222-3702
- 765 Haywood Road, Suite B-3, Greenville, SC - (864) 271-7200
- 3935 Pelham Road, Suite E, Greenville, SC - (864) 297-2535
- 3023 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite A, Taylors, SC - (864) 292-6887
- 6310 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC - (864) 859-5450
- 3605 Boiling Springs Road, Hwy 9, Boiling Springs, SC - (864) 578-9797
- 1205-A West Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC - (864) 879-2306
- 1634 E. Main St., Duncan, SC - (864) 486-9890
- 127 E. Blackstock Road, Suite 700, Spartanburg, SC - (864) 541-7523
- 159 S. Pine St., Suite A, Spartanburg, SC - (864) 541-7929
- 1026 Bypass 123, Suite B, Seneca, SC - (864) 888-2900
- 679 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC - (864) 757-1577
- 1542 West Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney, SC - (864) 488-8004
- 1781 Woodruff Road, Woodruff, SC - (864) 509-1556
- 3427 Highway 153, Powdersville, SC - (864) 520-8698
More news: Troopers, coroner investigating fatal hit-and-run in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.