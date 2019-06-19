ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On June 14, Anderson County's PAWS shelter held a press conference requesting the public's help in fostering dogs and cats that are currently ready for adoption.
It was on June 12 when the director of Anderson County’s PAWS shelter said they were called to take custody of nearly 50 cats and more than a dozen dogs found in awful condition after a house fire.
Now, PAWS says Firehouse Subs of Anderson has graciously offered to sponsor the adoption fees for all of the animals saved.
PHOTOS - Dozens of cats, dogs rescued from Anderson home after devastating fire
The fire broke out in the early morning hours of June 12 at a home on Arlington Avenue.
Kim Sanders said the shelter took in 47 cats, 12 dogs and six puppies at the request of police.
Sanders said all the cats are covered in fleas and some are sick with upper respiratory issues. She believes they'll all be okay eventually.
One of the dogs had a bad eye ulcer and another had a softball-sized tumor on one of her feet.
Sanders said the animals were living in a hoarder situation. It was the second hoarding case PAWS had been involved in within the last two weeks, Sanders said.
"Right now, we need citizens to step forward to foster the animals that were already in the shelter- already spayed/neutered, vaccinated, socialized-to make room in the shelter for the ones coming in. It is hard to see all the suffering, but I am proud of my staff and how everyone from City and County animal control, the leaders at the County, shelters from neighboring counties, and private citizens are coming together to help," said Dr. Kim Sanders, Director & Veterinarian at P.A.W.S. "When you see kittens suffering from smoke inhalation covered in soot and matted up dogs and puppies with infections and ulcers that may have never seen the light of day-it's tough, but it's why we get up in the morning."
FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson police and the fire department for additional details.
