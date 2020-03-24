(FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Firehouse Subs joined the growing list of businesses offering free meals to kids.
Firehouse Subs says through the end of April, hungry guests can enjoy a free kids's combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub by showing this coupon at the register or mentioning it on the phone.
Firehouse Subs kids combos include a choice of a Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Small Meatball, Turkey & Provolone or Ham & Provolone Subs, along with a 12 oz. fountain drink or carton of milk, dessert and a kid-sized fire hat.
The company says this offer is only valid 3/23/20 - 4/30/20 at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations
