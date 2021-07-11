Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow. It's one of several blazes burning Sunday across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered temperature records and strained power grids. In Arizona, a small plane crashed Saturday during a survey of a wildfire in rural Mohave County, killing both crew members on board. Officials on Sunday identified the victims as 62-year-old Jeff Piechura and 48-year-old Matthew Miller. Piechura was a retired fire chief from the Tucson area who was working for the Coronado National Forest. And Miller was a pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation contracted by the U.S. Forest Service.
