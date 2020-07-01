GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, and the coronavirus impeding many large fireworks performances, many cities want to remind their residents of the laws regarding personal use of fireworks.
To make it easy to know what the fireworks laws in your city are, we've compiled a list of those we're aware of.
CITY OF SPARTANBURG
The use of fireworks within Spartanburg City limits is prohibited. A city ordinance states "it's unlawful for anyone to sell, store, maintain transport of have in their possession any type or form of fireworks. They cannot be fired, lighted, ignited, set off or thrown with the City of Spartanburg."
Those found in violation of the ordinance could face a $262 fine.
CITY OF GREENVILLE
While consumers are allowed to use fireworks within Greenville City limits, it's not recommended. Fire Marshal Tristan Johnson and the Greenville Fire Department have encouraged residents to find other ways to get in the patriotic spirit.
There's also an ordinance in place that prohibits the use of fireworks after 12:30 a.m. on July 5.
