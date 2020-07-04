GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) With the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaching, and the coronavirus impeding many large fireworks performances, many cities want to remind their residents of the laws regarding personal use of fireworks.
To make it easy to know what the fireworks laws in your city are, we've compiled a list of those we're aware of.
CITY OF SPARTANBURG
The use of fireworks within Spartanburg City limits is prohibited. A city ordinance states "it's unlawful for anyone to sell, store, maintain transport of have in their possession any type or form of fireworks. They cannot be fired, lighted, ignited, set off or thrown with the City of Spartanburg."
Those found in violation of the ordinance could face a $262 fine.
CITY OF GREENVILLE
While consumers are allowed to use fireworks within Greenville City limits, it's not recommended. Fire Marshal Tristan Johnson and the Greenville Fire Department have encouraged residents to find other ways to get in the patriotic spirit.
There's also an ordinance in place that prohibits the use of fireworks after 12:30 a.m. on July 5.
CITY OF GREER
The City of Greer doesn't have any bans on the use of fireworks, nor do they criminalize their discharge. Right now, the city only prohibits the use of fireworks during parades and city events - unless permitted by the city.
Should a disturbance from a private fireworks display continue for an extended period of time, or is occurring during irregular hours, residents can call the Greer Police Department.
Police will handle any decision regarding disturbing the peace or other charges. Violations are enforced using a civil, rather than criminal, penalty.
The City of Greer asks that residents consider their neighbors when discharging fireworks.
CITY OF EASLEY
There are no ordinances prohibiting the use of fireworks on private property in the City of Easley. However, Police Chief Tollison says the disturbance and loud noise fireworks create can fall under the Noise Ordinance.
For the most part, Chief Tollison says the ordinance concerns anything after 10 p.m. However, for the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve, officials are a little more lenient.
Any loud noise or disturbance that occurs after midnight will then be under evaluation for a noise violation.
City of Easley Fire Chief Littleton wants to remind the community to remember to social distance while celebrating the holiday. Firework safety is also a big priority for those using fireworks for their private use:
- Be safe and smart when using fireworks and shoot them in a safe location away from homes and people.
- Be mindful of where the remains of fireworks fall as embers could cause a fire.
- Read the instructions
- Fireworks are fun when used safely. Don’t let your guard down and don’t get creative.
CITY OF ASHEVILLE
The Asheville Fire Department enforces the North Carolina Fire Code, which includes restrictions on the selling of illegal fireworks.
Those that explode, leave the ground or are projected into the air are considered illegal.
Novelty items that don't spin, explode, fly or leave the ground are legal fireworks that are permitted to be used by residents.
CITY OF GAFFNEY
The Gaffney Police Department says it's illegal to discharge fireworks after 11 p.m. In addition, the following are unlawful:
- To offer or sell fireworks to children under the age of 14 unless accompanied by a parent
- To ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital or public school without the permission of the State Fire Marshal and the City
- To ignite fireworks within 75 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale
- To discharge any fireworks within or throw the same from any motor vehicle
- To place or throw any ignited fireworks into or at any motor vehicle
Police Chief Skinner says the police department will have extra personnel on duty during the holiday, and will be strictly enforcing the city's fireworks ordinance.
CITY OF MAULDIN
Mauldin municipal clerk Cindy Miller reminds residents it is unlawful for any person to possess, sell, offer for sale, store, transport or use any fireworks within the city.
CITY OF SENECA
Ronald Butts, fire marshal for the city of Seneca, says the city has an ordinance that prohibits the discharge of fireworks within the city limits except for licensed and approved public displays as well as an exception for Sparklers, toy cap pistols and toy pistol paper which contain not more than one-fifth of a grain of explosive mixture.
Anyone that would be discharging fireworks should be reminded to follow all written cautions on the fireworks container as well as providing distance once the fireworks are ignited.
Never point fireworks in someone’s direction and have a way of extinguishing fired or misfired fireworks such as a bucket of water. If a firework misfires of fails to fire, do not try to re-light it.
CITY OF PICKENS
Per the City of Pickens code, cited by fire chief Chris Elrod:
The manufacture, storage, transportation, display, sale, discharge or other use or handling of fireworks within the corporate limits of the city shall be subject to and in full compliance with S.C. Code 1976, title 23, chapter 35.
TOWN OF DUNCAN
The Duncan Police Department posted the following information about fireworks use on their Facebook page:
It is normally unlawful to shoot them within the town limits, however, the Town is making an exception for July 3rd and 4th. Fireworks will be allowed until 10:30 PM on these two dates. Please be aware of your surroundings and your neighbors, as people tend to live a bit closer together in towns and cities. And please be sure to clean up your debris afterward. The Town of Duncan will be having their annual fireworks display on Friday the 3rd at Shipwreck Cove water park. Our parking lots will be open for you to come view this extravaganza at no charge. You can also enjoy the water park as well for just $10. Come see us Friday!
