Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) – Thursday night emergency responders were called to a home on the shore of Broadway Lake after a fireworks show went wrong, burning multiple victims.
According to dispatch, a call came in around 9:30 p.m. for two people suffering from serious burns along Shirley Drive.
Neighbors tell FOX Carolina that each year the neighborhood contributes money for fireworks that are either shot from the dock or the pontoon boat, and that this is about the fifth year in a row it has been done.
A witness tells us that he was sitting on his porch when he saw fireworks tip over on the boat, setting the boat and other fireworks on fire.
We’re told the ensuing explosion resulted in the two people on the boat being seriously burned.
The witness we spoke to told us as soon as he saw the firework tip over he and the victims’ father paddled out into the lake in separate Kayaks and brought the victims to shore.
On Friday morning, a neighbor told FOX Carolina that the two victims were taken to the Augusta Burn Center.
At this time we don't know the condition of the victims or their names.
