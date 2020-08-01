GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Several Upstate organizations partnered together to hold a parade through Greenville in support of law enforcement.
The Greenville Tea Party, Rock the Red and 106.3 WORD held the first annual Drive to Defend the Blue on August 1.
Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles with flags, signs, paint, etc. with messages of support for Greenville County law enforcement. They gathered at Greenville County Square on University Ridge at 10 a.m. to prepare for the parade, that is expected to last about an hour.
"We are hoping that this will be the LARGEST show of support in a long time where we say 'Thank you' to our men and women in blue!" the groups said on Facebook.
The parade will end in the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center parking lot. Volunteers will be on hand to accept donations on behalf of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Foundation, which works to provide scholarships to children of full-time deputies as well as equipment for officers.
