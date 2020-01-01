Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The first new baby born in our area turned out to be a set of twins delivered at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Baby girl Kaia Elise Norris, weighing in at 6 pounds and 7 ounces arrived at 33 minutes after midnight. Baby brother Kaison Ellington Norris, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces joined the new year’s celebration 8 minutes later. Mom, Destoni, and Dad, Quay know they’re going to have their hands full.
Destoni says he has one important wish for her babies as they begin a brand new decade. She says, “I wish them to be happy and to know they’re loved because they’re obviously already loved by so many people and just a good future and a great life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.