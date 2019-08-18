(FOX Carolina) - Students and parents, school is almost back in session in our area!
Some schools in northeast Georgia got their start at the beginning of August, but several districts in the Upstate of South Carolina and the mountains of western North Carolina hit the books again this week or next week.
Here's a look at which districts go back to school, based on county or district and date:
Schools in the Upstate:
August 19:
- ALL Anderson County districts
- ALL Spartanburg County districts
- Cherokee County
- Union County
- Oconee County
- Laurens 55 and 56
- Greenwood 50 and 52
August 20:
- Greenville County
- Pickens County
- Abbeville County
Schools in Western NC:
August 19:
- Graham County
- Swain County
- Jackson: Smoky Mountain
- Haywood County
- Madison County
- Buncombe County
- Yancey County
- Mitchell County
August 21:
- Transylvania County
August 26:
- Macon County
- Henderson County
- Polk County
- Rutherford County
- McDowell County
If you still need to look up specific start times for your child's school, visit your school district's website for more information.
