GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Furman University will honor its first black undergraduate this Friday, April 16 with the unveiling of a statue.
Joseph Vaughn attended Furman in January 1965. He graduated cum laude in 1968, and became a teacher in Greenville. Vaughn later served as president of the South Carolina Education Association before he passed away at age 45 in 1991.
The program will begin at 1 p.m. with limited guests including members of Vaughn's family.
The program will include remarks by Furman President Elizabeth Davis, Board of Trustees Chair Ed Good, Furman student NAACP chapter president Qwameek Bethea, Chief Diversity Officer Michael Jennings, and Vaughn's cousin Marcus Tate.
Music will also be provided by the Baha' I Faith.
Furman University says this will be the first statue to represent a person of color on its campus.
