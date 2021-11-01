First, Black woman graduate of MUSC's College of Medicine retires
MONCKS CORNER, SC (FOX Carolina) - After almost 50 years of work, Dr. Rose Delores Gibbs, of Moncks Corner, is hanging up her stethoscope.
Dr. Gibbs is the first, African American woman to graduate from the Medical University of South Carolina with a medical degree, according to MUSC. She now shares her inspiring journey.
"In my class, there were three African American students. There were two men, and myself," Dr. Gibbs said.
Dr. Gibbs says she knew she wanted to be a doctor at a young age, around six or seven, when she was hanging on the monkey bars and fell. She had to go to the doctor, but the physician noticed something else.
"The discovery of the heart murmur kind of led me into the clinics at MUSC. And I was just in awe of the students and the doctors," said Dr. Gibbs.
She studied at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. Then, Dr. Gibbs received her degree in medicine from MUSC in 1973. She interned and did her residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Dr. Gibbs also did mission work in Sierra Leone, West Africa, with the Peace Corps. She eventually went back to her routes in Moncks Corner where she started her own, private practice, which still runs to this day. Learn more about her accolades here.
She takes us back to the moment where she received her degree.
"I look to my left where the hospital was located. I saw multiple windows-- which were open. And leaning out of those windows were nurses, orderlies, secretaries, ward clerks, many people who I had seen in and about the hospital who I did not know but who certainly knew me; and who had left their place of work for that particular time to look out of those windows, down to the horseshoe--as we called it at the medical university, to see me walk across the stage and receive my degree," said Dr. Gibbs.
Queen Wilson has been one of Dr. Gibb's patients for decades.
"Dr. Gibbs took a special interest in her patients. It was like doctor-patient rapport that you really didn't find freely," Wilson said.
Wilson says she hopes whoever replaces her provides that same effort of service and that she'll miss Dr. Gibbs.
"She's dependable and an exceptional doctor. And for this, we have to all say, what a great way to go out," said Wilson.
Dr. Gibbs offers these inspiring words to other, aspiring Black physicians.
"It's not anything special. If you set your mind, if you set your goals and you stay on track--not to say that you won't veer from your track sometimes, I did, but if you stay on track, it's something anybody can do."
Her advice to practicing physicians is to consider working in rural areas and try mission work in other countries.
Dr. Gibbs says she'll take a "gap year" and get right back to her mission work.
MUSC named a scholarship in Dr. Gibb's honor to help underrepresented students in medicine with financial needs. Read about it here.
