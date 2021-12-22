GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Christmas is just a few days away and the celebrations are already beginning.
Wednesday in downtown Greenville, the first 'Christmas in the Park' put on by St. Matthew United Methodist Church.
The idea for the event came from offering people who want to worship on Christmas Eve, but are traveling or have family obligations, a convenient time and place to get into the Christmas spirit.
"We wanted to offer people an opportunity for people to have a non-churchy spot that wasn't on Christmas Eve where they could still celebrate the season," explained Outreach Pastor Chrisie Reeves-Pendergrass.
At Falls Park, the sounds of Christmas and the smells of chocolate chip cookies and hot cocoa filled the air.
"I'm very pleased with the turnout, I'm pleased with the spirit and the friendliness. We ran out of hot chocolate, it's been a really great night," said Reeves-Pendergrass.
A Christmas worship service under the stars.
As people finish their holiday shopping list, it was a time to pause and celebrate what the holiday is truly about for so many.
"It means that we can get everyone together, we have three teenagers and they're all in different places. Got a daughter in college, so getting them together. You know as a church family it's really nice to have everybody come together and just celebrate the season," said Mike Wattenbarger, who attended the event.
For Reeves-Pendergrass, Christmas means faith and family and on Wednesday night she was able to share that with church members and strangers ahead of Dec. 25.
"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and God Bless," she said.
