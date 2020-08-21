Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the state has documented its first confirmed sighting of the black and white tegu lizard.
According to officials, the lizard was spotted in Lexington after a social media post was made in May, informing the public about the non-native lizard, already established in both Georgia and Florida.
The lizard removed from Lexington County was approximately two and half feet long, but officials say they can grow up to four feet in length and weigh as much as ten pounds as adults.
“The introduction of any non-native species can have serious negative impacts on native wildlife. Black and white tegus are no exception,” said SCDNR herpetologist Andrew Grosse, “Tegus mature and reproduce quickly, though most concerning may be their preference for eggs and the potential impacts to our native ground-nesting birds like turkey and quail, as well as other species such as the state-endangered gopher tortoise.”
Up until this time, officials say no previous reports of the lizard had been confirmed, despite reports coming in from both Lexington and Aiken counties.
Tegus are omnivorous lizards eating a variety of prey, including birds, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians, fruits, vegetables, insects, and eggs.
SCDNR asks people to report any sightings of black and white tegus in the wild to Andrew Grosse, grossea@dnr.sc.gov. If possible, please submit a photo, location, and time and date the individual was seen.
DNR officials say as a non-native species, tegus in the wild in South Carolina are not protected by state wildlife laws or regulations.
