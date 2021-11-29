GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Amanda Meyer says her son Logan would have been a college freshman this year.
“My son is always at the forefront of every thought of every moment of every day, especially when it comes to mental health,” she told FOX Carolina.
Since his suicide in 2019, Meyer says she’s made it her mission to raise awareness about mental health, anxiety, and depression. That’s why she says she’s grateful for nights like the one at Riverside High School.
“Having a fun wellness night, talking about mental health; de-stigmatizing is really important,“ she said. “The more we talk, the more lives we will save."
Greenville County schools says it has lost 10 students to suicide since May 2020. Meyer says she knows what those parents have gone through, adding that workshops like the one at Riverside will be aimed at getting that number to zero.
“You are not alone out there if you are experiencing anxiety or depression," she emphasized. “It seems like a lot of people today are experiencing that – they can just be afraid to talk about it. We need to let kids--and people of all ages know--that it's OK to not be OK. Especially around the holidays."
South Carolina and Greenville Departments of Mental Health, NAMI, and the YMCA, in addition to various student groups and more, were on hand at Riverside HS in Greer Monday night to open up a dialogue with students – and to teach them healthy coping skills through activities like arts and exercise.
“There is dancing, music, therapy, yoga," said Nacole House, founder of the Greenville nonprofit Collective Balance, another organization on hand. “It’s all about taking a pause and reflecting on what’s important to you," she added.
House says her experience in dealing with trauma as a military veteran made her realize how important it is to educate young minds about dealing with negative feelings and thoughts.
“When you start going through things yourself and you realize other people are hurting, the biggest thing we can do is start talking to each other about it and communicating,” she said. “Also using different coping skills to integrate and heal together.”
She and Meyer say that learning how to cope is a process that can take a while. But, they both hope that for some, events like the one at Riverside can be a start towards a brighter looking future.
“I think this is the start of something beautiful,” Meyer said.
