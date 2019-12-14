EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) A group gathered at Pickens Cemetery in Easley Saturday to honor forty-six veterans who gave their lives for America.
Fort Prince George Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Southern Wesleyan University in Central held the first ever 'Wreaths Across America' ceremony to salute the sacrifices made by those before us.
Those honored were from the Revolutionary War all the way through World War II. The ceremony consisted of saluting each individual veteran, saying their name, and placing a wreath on their grave.
Fourteen service and/or historical organization presented the wreaths. Alongside Fort Prince George Daughters stood the following:
- Dr. Todd Voss, the President of Southern Wesleyan University
- Mayor Martin of Central
- Children of the American Revolution
- American Legion Posts 52 and 151
- American Legion Auxiliary Unit 52
- Daughters of the American Colonists
- Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans
- South Carolina Association of Veterans
- General Society of Mayflower Descendants
- Two descendants of Confederate Soldiers that are buried there
- Fire Chief Tommy Keaton of the Three and Twenty Fire Department
Wrenn High School began the ceremony with their Navy JROTC Color Guard, while their buglar played Taps.
Seven veterans present helped lay down wreaths to honor each branch of service, as well as one additional for those unaccounted for - POW/MIA.
Those special wreaths were taken to SWU's Veterans Memorial so that the community could share in honoring the fallen.
