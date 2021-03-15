GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lockheed Martin announced Monday that the first F-16 from the U.S. Air Force had arrived in Greenville as part of the company's $900 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide sustainment support and depot-overflow services for F-16 aircraft.
The F-16 flew in on March 9 from Edwards Air Force Base, California on March 9, 2021 and work began on the jet in Greenville on Monday.
“The arrival of this first jet marks the beginning of fighter sustainment work at the site and positions Greenville as an F-16 Center of Excellence, supporting both F-16 production and sustainment operations,” said Mike Fox, Lockheed Martin Greenville site director, in a news released.
Lockheed said the IDIQ contract has created first ever U.S.-based F-16 industry depot to support government-owned depot facilities with maintenance, predefined programmatic work, aircraft modification, and more. The company was the original F-16 Fighting Falcon manufacturer, so Lockheed said it is "uniquely positioned to provide the most comprehensive knowledge of the aircraft and tailored sustainment solutions to optimize the F-16 fleet for greater capability, readiness and performance," per a news release.
“We are excited for this opportunity to expand our partnership with the U.S. Air Force and ensure the continued readiness and capability of the F-16 fleet,” says Danya Trent, vice president of Lockheed Martin F-16 Program, in the news release. “Our team of F-16 experts in Greenville are ready and prepared to meet our customer’s most challenging problems, partnering between Production and Sustainment operations, giving full life cycle coverage for the F-16.”
Lockheed said a total of 4,588 F-16s have been produced and are currently operated by 25 countries.
