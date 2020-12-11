GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. Air Force announced that it is awarding a $900 million F-16 continental United States (CONUS) depot contract to Lockheed Martin Aueronatics and its operations facility in Greenville.
According to the Air Force, the Lockheed Martin F-16 depot in Greenville will be the first in the United States and will provide depot level maintenance and modernization support.
Representative William Timmons released a statement on the announcement.
"Lockheed Martin’s Greenville site will now both produce and maintain F-16s.This 10-year contract is expected to place 15 F-16s at the site each year for substantial maintenance work, adding 50-80 new jobs in support of this program. I was proud to support Lockheed Martin’s efforts in securing this contract along with the rest of the South Carolina congressional delegation."
