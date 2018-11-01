Raleigh, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health announced the first reported fatality, this flu season.
Last week the incident involved an adult in the central part of the state. To protect the privacy of those around the victim, details will not be released.
During last flu season, 391 flu related deaths were reported in North Carolina. The highest reported death toll in a single flu season since 2009. Of those 391 deaths, 290 were individuals were age 65 and older and seven were under the age of 18.
The CDC recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine. Vaccination against the flu can make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes, making it especially important for those at higher risk of complications, such as people over 65 years old, children younger than 5, pregnant women and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.